Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe says that 21 of the 31 Corona Virus infected persons reported yesterday from this country were members of the Navy.



He said that in addition there were four members of the Army among them as well.



At present the total number of Corona infected persons in this country is 619. The Epidemiology Unit said that 478 persons are being treated under the medical supervision.



In addition 134 who were hospitalized subsequent to contracting the Corona Virus and underwent treatment have fully recovered and been sent home.



Dr. Jasinghe also said that at present no Corona Virus infected persons are being treated at the ICU.