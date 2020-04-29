සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A dog infected with the Corona Virus found for the first time in America

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 13:35

A pet dog infected with the Corona Virus has been discovered from North Carolina in the USA for the first time.

Last month three persons of the family which was raising this dog had contracted the Corona Virus, foreign media reports said.

Although there is a possibility of the Corona Virus being transmitted to animals through humans, experts point out that no evidence has been found that the virus can be transmitted to humans by animals, as yet.

The number of Corona Virus infected persons in America has exceeded one million by now.

The next highest number of deaths reported, 27,359 is from Italy.

Meanwhile, our Hiru Correspondent in Britain, Janaka Alahapperuma said that 27 Sri Lankans and persons with Sri Lankan origin have died there as a result of contracting the Corona Virus.

Permission has been granted to carry out clinical trials regarding the fourth vaccine against the Covid-19 Virus, produced by China.

In the meantime, You Tube and the Google mother-company, The Alphabet Company administrative authorities have decided to minimize recruitment of employees to these organizations as a result of the impact of the Corona Virus.

However, when compared with last December, up to March of this year, recruitment had increased by 3.5 percent, it was said.

The income of the You –Tube Company at the end of March this year had increased to US Dollars 4.04 Billion which is reported to be 33 percent rise.

Meanwhile, during this period when the Corona Virus is spreading, the use of Google has increased and the number of times, the information center on the Covid-19 virus has been viewed has exceeded 20 billion. 

The total number of persons infected with the Covid-19 virus worldwide is now 3,138,895.

18,010 deaths have been reported and the total number who have recovered from the infection is 956,064.

