South+Korea+alleges+that+Kim+Jong-un+is+in+hiding+in+fear+of+the+Coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un who was reported to have died is said to be in hiding in order to protect himself from the Coronavirus, according to American Spy Services and Ministers of South Korea, the Reuter News Service has reported.

They point out that Kim Jong-un is avoiding appearing in public to protect himself from the Coronavirus.

Recently, some leading foreign news services reported that Kim Jong-un had died as a result of a heart attack but North Korea has not yet issued any statement as to whether he has died or regarding his health situation.