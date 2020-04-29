Homagama+Hospital+designated+for+treating+Coronavirus+patients

The Homagama Hospital has been designated as a hospital for treating Corona Virus infected patients, from today onwards. Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that up to now people suspected of having contracted the virus were kept at this hospital.

He also said that, as of now no infected patient is being treated in an ICU.

Anyhow, the Director-General of Health Services said further that a 70 year old woman from Polpithigama who had been infected with the virus is in somewhat of a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Traders’ Association decided to close all shops and sales outlets at Nawalapitiya from today until next Monday.

The reason is that Coronavirus infected persons have been discovered from Nawalapitiya, Aluthgama and Gondennawa. It was confirmed that two naval personnel who had come on leave from the Welisara Navy Camp recently had been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Movement of people in these villages have been restricted. The Nawalapitiya Chief Health Medical Officer’s office said that 35 people who had contact with these navy personnel were sent for quarantine.