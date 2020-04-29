සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Homagama Hospital designated for treating Coronavirus patients

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 14:12

Homagama+Hospital+designated+for+treating+Coronavirus+patients

The Homagama Hospital has been designated as a hospital for treating Corona Virus infected patients, from today onwards. Director-General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that up to now people suspected of having contracted the virus were kept at this hospital.

He also said that, as of now no infected patient is being treated in an ICU.

Anyhow, the Director-General of Health Services said further that a 70 year old woman from Polpithigama who had been infected with the virus is in somewhat of a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the Traders’ Association decided to close all shops and sales outlets at Nawalapitiya from today until next Monday.

The reason is that Coronavirus infected persons have been discovered from Nawalapitiya, Aluthgama and Gondennawa. It was confirmed that two naval personnel who had come on leave from the Welisara Navy Camp recently had been infected with the Covid-19 virus.

Movement of people in these villages have been restricted. The Nawalapitiya Chief Health Medical Officer’s office said that 35 people who had contact with these navy personnel were sent for quarantine.  

China ready to assist the post covid-19, economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka
China ready to assist the post covid-19, economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 22:20

Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, says that China is ready to assist the post-Corona economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka. He made these... Read More

Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 21:38

Curfew in 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00 am tomorrow (Thursday, April 30) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm... Read More

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 630
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 630
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 21:08

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 630 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
29 April 2020
Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
29 April 2020
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
29 April 2020
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 619
28 April 2020
Eight (08) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 619
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
29 April 2020
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine

International News

46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
29 April 2020
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
28 April 2020
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
28 April 2020
US Pentagon officially releases three videos about unidentified flying objects
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
28 April 2020
Military spending around the world records highest increase in a decade - USA, China and India top three
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.