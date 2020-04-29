Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 622

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 622 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.



Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 21 of the 31 Corona Virus infected persons reported yesterday (28) were members of the Navy. He said that in addition there were four members of the Army among them as well.



Dr. Jasinghe also said that at present no Corona Virus infected persons are being treated at the ICU.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases - 622

Recovered and discharged - 134

Active cases - 481

New Cases for the day - 03

Observation in Hospitals - 317

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 155

Kalutara 63

Puttalam 41

Gampaha 39

Jaffna 16