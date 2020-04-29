Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 622

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 622 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Director General of Health Services, Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that 21 of the 31 Corona Virus infected persons reported yesterday (28) were members of the Navy. He said that in addition there were four members of the Army among them as well.
Dr. Jasinghe also said that at present no Corona Virus infected persons are being treated at the ICU.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases - 622
Recovered and discharged - 134
Active cases - 481
New Cases for the day - 03
Observation in Hospitals - 317
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 155
- Kalutara 63
- Puttalam 41
- Gampaha 39
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
29-Apr
|
03*
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07