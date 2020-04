The Meteorology Department said that thundershowers could occur in Central, Southern, Uva, East, Sabaragamuwa and Northcentral provinces this evening or at night.



The Department said that lightning as well as temporary localized strong winds could be experienced with the thundershowers.



The Galle District Disaster Management Unit said that meanwhile, the strong winds experienced with heavy rains in Elpitiya last night, five houses in 4 Grama Seva Divisions were damaged.



Houses in Opatha, South Elpitiya, North Elpitiya and Digala sustained damages.