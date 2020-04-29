සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Examination results and verification documents issued online for the first time in the country (Video)

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 16:06

For the first time in Sri Lanka the online service of issuing, GCE O Level and A Level results and verification documents commenced yesterday (28).

On the instructions of the Minister of Education Dallas Alahapperuma, the Examinations Department, launched this new service and the basic objective of this service is to provide online, lists of examination results verified by this department.

Under the initial phase of this, from the year 2001 up to now, the Examinations Department took steps to issue online results of the O Level and A Level Examinations as well as documents verifying the results.

Under this, verified lists of results will be issued to relevant factions such as foreign universities, foreign institutions, private institutions and examination candidates.

The opportunity for candidates to access the official website of the Examinations Department www.doenets.lk and obtain results has been provided.

Joining in on this occasion, Minister Dallas Alahapperuma said that in the future this system of examinations in the field of education in this country will be made available to other sectors as a digital experience.

A video to help obtain this verification appears below.

