Another+143+Sri+Lankan+students+return+to+the+island+from+India

Another 143 Sri Lankan students who were stranded in New Delhi, India unable to return to the island arrived at the Katunayake International Airport this evening on a special Sri Lankan Airlines flight.



Our Airport Hiru Correspondent said they were subject to disinfection and then sent for quarantine to relevant centers.



Accordingly, the number of students repatriated from India, Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh is 946.



Meanwhile, the National Eye Hospital has decided to provide only emergency eye ailment services and services for accidents until the spread of the Corona Virus is brought under control.



Director of the National Eye Hospital, Dr. U. C. Kumaratillaka said that accordingly, telephone number 011 269 3911 has been introduced to find out information on arriving for clinics and obtaining of medicines.