41,649 persons arrested for violating the curfew

That is with the arrest of another 90 persons from 6.00 in the morning to 12 noon today.
The Police Media Division said that during the same period 22 vehicles were also taken into Police custody.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 17:37
