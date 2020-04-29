A locally made robot capable of detecting 200 diseases (Video)

A medical assistance robot machine manufactured in Sri Lanka was presented to Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today (29).

Pamuditha Premachandra, an old by of Ananda College, Colombo has designed the robot named Nextbots.

The robot is capable of detecting 200 diseases and has the ability to provide medical advice.

The robot is also capable of responding in Sinhala and English.

The Prime Minister has instructed that the robot to be further developed and to be utilised by health staff to assist them in disaster situations.