Validity+of+curfew+passes+issued+for+Government+and+Private+sector+essential+services+extended+until+31+May

DIG Ajith Rohana states that the validity period of Curfew Passes issued for Government and Private sector essential services which are due to be expired tomorrow (30), have been extended until May 31.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 18:43
DIG Ajith Rohana states that the validity period of Curfew Passes issued for Government and Private sector essential services which are due to be expired tomorrow (30), have been extended until May 31.
Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, says that China is ready to assist the post-Corona economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka. He made these... Read More
Curfew in 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00 am tomorrow (Thursday, April 30) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm... Read More
Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 630 according to the latest... Read More