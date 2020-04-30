සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continued today

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 22:42

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

Accordingly, the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Kalutara today.

Temples, children's homes and elders’ homes and places of worship were given relief.

The Supreme Court Complex, Gangodawila, Moratuwa and Mount Lavinia courts were disinfected under the public disinfection program implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, continued.  Accordingly, the Rawatawatta Aloka Elders Home and the Moratuwa Subodhi Elders Home were disinfected.

Elder’s Homes that require this work can contact 077 303 5930 to receive this service.

22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:13

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29) were Sri Lanka Navy Personnel. Read More

Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 6:59

The Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors have removed themselves from their service and have been self-quarantined after their... Read More

Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today
Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:07

The department of meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and North-central... Read More



