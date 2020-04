Satellite images have revealed that a number of luxury yachts belonging to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, parked in Wonsang, in North Korea.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has also been photographed aboard a luxury yacht, which was circualted on foreign media.



According to experts, the North Korean leader is said to be staying at Wonsang.



Meanwhile, it is reported that the ministers of South Korea and the US intelligence and have announced that Kim Jong Un is hiding to protect against the coronavirus.



A top security adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in has also stated that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has not died.