Healthcare+protective+equipment+provided+by+the+Australian+Government+to+Sri+Lanka

The Australian High Commission in Colombo announced today that it has donated 10,000 full body kits and 200,000 gloves manufactured by an Australian company here in Sri Lanka.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 21:31
Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, says that China is ready to assist the post-Corona economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka. He made these... Read More
Curfew in 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00 am tomorrow (Thursday, April 30) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm... Read More
Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 630 according to the latest... Read More