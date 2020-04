The Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team urges the public to be alert to frauds that are taking place when ordering goods online.

The forum states that information on racket that is obtaining bank card data in the guise of bringing home online goods, has been revealed.

Ravindu Meegasmulla, Information Security Engineer of the Sri Lanka Computer Emergency Readiness Team (CERT) has requested the public to refrain from buying goods from websites where the identity cannot be verified.