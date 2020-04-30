Covid-19 is still in a manageable state - (Video)

Deputy Director General of Health Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva states that although covid-19 infection has not been eradicated from the country it is still in a manageable state.
He said this on the Hiru TV “Rata saha Heta” program.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 22:25
Deputy Director General of Health Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva states that although covid-19 infection has not been eradicated from the country it is still in a manageable state.
He said this on the Hiru TV “Rata saha Heta” program.
Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29) were Sri Lanka Navy Personnel. Read More
The Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors have removed themselves from their service and have been self-quarantined after their... Read More
The department of meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and North-central... Read More