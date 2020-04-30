සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Awareness on stress and complications for children after continuously staying at home (Video)

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 23:47

The Sri Lanka College of Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists states that continuous lockdown due to the spread of covid-19, can cause some children to have mental problems and complications after continuously staying at home.

They request the public to call the National Institute of Mental Health through 1926 to find solutions to such problems.

There are number of symptoms that can be identified when a child is under stress.

These include actions such as frequent anger, acting childish, frequent anxiety, sleep and eating disorders, loss of attention and nervousness, refusal to do what was formerly done with joy, headaches and aches without cause, and rebellion.

Doctors point out that a schedule can help restore the child's day-to-day routine to prevent emotional problems and complications.



