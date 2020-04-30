Illegal land acquisition during curfew (Video)

An organized group is attempting to illegally acquire land belonging to the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” in the Easter Province, taking advantage of the curfew period imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The CIA revelation is regarding this matter

Through the Hiru CIA we have revealed on several occasions that the lands belonging to “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” located in Pottuvil in the Eastern Province, have been invaded.

While these lands were being invaded, we have previously shown that the beach area adjacent to the “ Muhudu Maha Viharaya” has been reserved for a cemetery under the auspices of the Pottuvil Pradeshiya Sabha.

With the revelation of the land acquisition on Hiru TV through the CIA programme, there has been a great deal of concern in society.

It was also during this time that a video of a youth attempting to assault Ven. Udalamaththe Ratanapriya Thero who was fighting against the acquisition of the land of the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” was made public on social media.

In the backdrop of all of this, CIA has uncovered that an organized group in the Eastern Province is planning to illegally acquire the lands belonging to the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya” during police curfew imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.

Acting promptly, we reached the area with the Monk of the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya”.

The men who were illegally clearing the land on the coast adjacent to the sea temple fled with their equipment.

Organized persons were illegally acquiring the land had started dividing the land using barbed wire fencing.

The people who were illegally clearing the land and fled initially returned and started disrupting the video footage that was being taken using Mobile phones.

Who has given permission for these lands to be forcibly acquired to these people, that are also obstructing the media?

When will the authorities responsible intervene regarding this land acquisition of the “Muhudu Maha Viharaya”?

The Hiru CIA will continue to watch in the future.