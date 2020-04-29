Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will continue until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.
Therefore, Islandwide curfew will be in place from 8.00pm on Thursday, April 30 until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 21:38
Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, says that China is ready to assist the post-Corona economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka. He made these... Read More
Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 630 according to the latest... Read More
Deputy Director General of Health Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva states that although covid-19 infection has not been eradicated from the country it is still... Read More