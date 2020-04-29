සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 21:38

Curfew in 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam will be lifted at 5.00 am tomorrow (Thursday, April 30) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm on the same day and will continue until 5.00 am, on Monday 4th May.

The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will continue until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.

Therefore, Islandwide curfew will be in place from 8.00pm on Thursday, April 30 until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.
China ready to assist the post covid-19, economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka
China ready to assist the post covid-19, economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 22:20

Hu Wei, the acting Chinese ambassador to Sri Lanka, says that China is ready to assist the post-Corona economic rebuilding in Sri Lanka. He made these... Read More

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 630
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 630
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 21:08

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 630 according to the latest... Read More

Covid-19 is still in a manageable state - (Video)
Covid-19 is still in a manageable state - (Video)
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 22:25

Deputy Director General of Health Dr. Amal Harsha de Silva states that although covid-19 infection has not been eradicated from the country it is still... Read More



