New Zealand's coronavirus pandemic managed due to the discipline of the citizens - New Zealand prime Minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Arden told the media that New Zealand's coronavirus pandemic has been managed due to the discipline of the citizens.

She said that she was very proud of the health care industry and the New Zealanders.

Foreign media reports that New Zealand's control of the outbreak of the virus is evidenced by the lack of infected persons that are reported in clusters.

As a result, the Prime Minister's decision to close down the country has been changed and steps have been taken to ease the country's restrictions gradually.

Therefore, essential services have commenced. The Prime Minister has said that she hopes to start schools in the country.

However, New Zealand health authorities have shown that the virus has not been eradicated in New Zealand just because of the low incidence of cases reported.

New Zealanders have been advised not only to wear masks but also to continue to maintain good hygiene habits when leaving home.

In New Zealand, 19 people died from the coronavirus infection while 1,474 persons were diagnosed with and 1,229 patients recovered from the infection.