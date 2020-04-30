සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 0:22

A+dog+in+USA+gets+infected+with+Coronavirus+

The global covid-19 epidemic is a serious threat to human society. A report from the US indicate that as the number of infected people continues to rise, pets are also at risk of contracting the deadly virus.

Covid 19, which began its expansion in Wuhan, China last year, has become a global pandemic with human transmission.

It has been revealed that dogs, a family pet in many homes, can also be infected with this deadly virus. This was after a Pug (dog breed) from North Carolina reported to be infected with covid-19.

Three people living in the same house with the dog were diagnosed with covid-19 infection. It is believed that one of them may have infected the dog.

In early March, for the first time in Hong Kong, a dog was reported to be infected with Covid-19. It was considered the first transmitted disease from humans to animals.

Last week, two pet cats from New York were reported to have contracted the virus. It was the first reported case in America where pets were infected with covid-19.

A tiger at the Bronze Zoo in the United States was recently infected with covid-19, and later, seven tigers in the zoo were infected. 

However, American Veterinary Specialists point out that there is insufficient evidence to say that the virus can be transmitted from pets to humans. They also point out that there is no need for routine screening of animals, since there are only a few cases of covid 19 infection in animals worldwide.

22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:13

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29) were Sri Lanka Navy Personnel. Read More

Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 6:59

The Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors have removed themselves from their service and have been self-quarantined after their... Read More

Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today
Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:07

The department of meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and North-central... Read More



Trending News

Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
29 April 2020
Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
29 April 2020
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
29 April 2020
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
29 April 2020
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine

International News

A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
29 April 2020
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
28 April 2020
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.