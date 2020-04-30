Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649

Nineteen (19) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 649 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
With the 19 identified now, the total number reported today has increased to 30. Yesterday (28), there were 31 patients identified.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases – 649
Recovered and discharged - 136
Active cases - 506
New Cases for the day - 30
Observation in Hospitals - 250
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 155
- Kalutara 63
- Puttalam 41
- Gampaha 39
- Jaffna 16
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
29-Apr
|
30*
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07