Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649

Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 23:49

Nineteen (19) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 649 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

With the 19 identified now, the total number reported today has increased to 30. Yesterday (28), there were 31 patients identified. 

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-29 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 649
Recovered and discharged - 136
Active cases - 506
New Cases for the day - 30   
Observation in Hospitals - 250
Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              155
  • Kalutara                 63
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Gampaha              39
  • Jaffna                    16

Date

New cases since 10 April

29-Apr

30*

28-Apr

31

27-Apr

65

26-Apr

63

25-Apr

40

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33

19-Apr

17

18-Apr

10

17-Apr

06

16-Apr

00

15-Apr

05

14-Apr

15

13-Apr

08

12-Apr

11

11-Apr

02

10-Apr

07

 

22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:13

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29) were Sri Lanka Navy Personnel. Read More

Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 6:59

The Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors have removed themselves from their service and have been self-quarantined after their... Read More

Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today
Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:07

The department of meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and North-central... Read More



Trending News

Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
29 April 2020
Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
29 April 2020
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
29 April 2020
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
29 April 2020
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine

International News

A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
29 April 2020
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
28 April 2020
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
