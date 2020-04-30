Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today

The department of meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island;

Condition of Rain - A low pressure area is likely to develop over south Andaman sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal sea area.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from

Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota in the evening or night.



Winds - Winds will be Westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be North-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.



State of Sea - The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.