සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast 30 April - Thundershowers in several places today

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:07

Weather+forecast+30+April+-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today

The department of meteorology states that showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Southern, Uva, Eastern, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces and in Vavuniya, Mannar and Mullaitivu districts in the evening or night.

Showers or thundershowers are likely over coastal areas of Western and Southern provinces and Mannar and Jaffna districts during the morning too.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island;

Condition of Rain - A low pressure area is likely to develop over south Andaman sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal sea area. 
Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the sea area extending from Mannar to Galle via Colombo. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in these sea areas. Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea area extending from
Galle to Batticaloa via Hambantota in the evening or night.

Winds - Winds will be Westerly in the sea area extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle and winds will be North-westerly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph.

State of Sea - The sea area around the island can be slight to moderately rough. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.
22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:13

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29) were Sri Lanka Navy Personnel. Read More

Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors into self quarantine
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 6:59

The Colombo Medical Officer of Health and 12 Public Health Inspectors have removed themselves from their service and have been self-quarantined after their... Read More

Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
Wednesday, 29 April 2020 - 23:49

Nineteen (19) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 649 according to the latest... Read More



Trending News

Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
29 April 2020
Curfew lifted temporarily in all districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam,
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
29 April 2020
21 Navy personnel among the 31 coronavirus patients identified yesterday
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
29 April 2020
With the Corona Virus, recruitment of employees for You Tube and Googles mother-company is reduced
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
29 April 2020
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine

International News

A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
29 April 2020
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
28 April 2020
50.8 million people displaced worldwide due to conflict or disasters
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.