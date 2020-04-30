22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29), were SL Navy Personnel - Army Commander

Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva stated that 22 of the 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (29) were Sri Lanka Navy Personnel.
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 7:13
