'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - continues today (Video)

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Corona Virus is being successfully implemented in the villages and towns.

The ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ covered the districts of Colombo and Kalutara yesterday.

Relief material was distributed amongst temples, churches, children’s homes and elders’ homes.

The public disinfection programs being implemented parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra’ operations with the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society will disinfect the Attorney General's Department and the Sri Lanka Bar Association head office.

The Red Cross Society is to hand over healthcare protective kits to the Kelaniya Base Hospital and the Minuwangoda Public Health Inspectors today.

Meanwhile, the programme launched by the Hiru Media Network to protect elders who are at high risk of contracting the Corona Virus, will be continued today. Accordingly, the Jude Elders’ Home in Negombo and the Sethsewana Elders' Home in Thawalampitiya, Mirigama are to be disinfected today.

Elder’s Homes that require this service can contact on 077 303 5930.