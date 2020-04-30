සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thirty more Corona Virus infected patients identified yesterday

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 9:47

Thirty+more+Corona+Virus+infected+patients+identified+yesterday

With the identification of 30 more Corona Virus infected patients yesterday, the number of infected persons has increased to 649.

The Epidemiology Unit said that 506 infected persons are under treatment in hospitals.

At the same time two persons who were infected, fully recovered and left the hospital yesterday. The number of persons who have recovered so far is 136.

Meanwhile, with the decision of the Chief Health Medical Officer of the Central Colombo Health Medical Office and 12 Public Health Inspectors to withdraw from duties, the work of that division is being carried out further under his supervision, the Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council Ruwan Wijemuni said.

This group which carried out their duties at Keselwatte – Bandaranaike Mawatha where there were a large number of Corona Virus infected persons, decided to go into quarantine as authorities rejected the request made by them to subject them to PCR testing for the Corona Virus.

In the meantime, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that at present 3,609 persons are under quarantine at 32 Quarantine Centers.

The balance of the Covid-19 Health and Social Security Fund has increased to Rs. 878 million. This is together with Rs. 5.5 million received for the fund yesterday.

 

IPL could be held without spectators - Ajinkya Rahane
IPL could be held without spectators - Ajinkya Rahane
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:36

Ajinkya Rahane, the opening batsman of the Indian cricket team says that there is an opportunity for the Indian Premier League to be held without the spectators. Addressing... Read More

Storage terminals full – a decision to turn back oil tankers
Storage terminals full – a decision to turn back oil tankers
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:19

As a result of the curfew imposed in the country due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus pandemic, use of fuel has reduced by about 50 percent, the President... Read More

Three more persons recover from the Corona Virus
Three more persons recover from the Corona Virus
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:20

Another three persons who were treated subsequent to having been infected with the Corona Virus have recovered fully and left the hospital, the Ministry... Read More



Trending News

Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
30 April 2020
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
29 April 2020
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
29 April 2020
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67
30 April 2020
Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67

International News

USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
29 April 2020
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.