Government reply to the allegation of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 9:42

Former Member of Parliament Mangala Samaraweera who requested that Parliament be convened to solve the crisis that has arisen, constitutionally and to approve of state expenses, had sent a letter to President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa recently.

He had mentioned in the letter that it was essential to approve of legally and constitutionally essential expenses including the payment of salaries of the government service, after today.

The former Parliamentarian had also pointed out that Sri Lanka is identified as a country that works while respecting the Constitution regarding financial affairs.

In the letter containing ten points, former Minister Mangala Samaraweera has reminded the President that the President, Prime Minister, Cabinet and Members of Parliament as well as all government officials including the Secretary to the Treasury has pledged to protect the Constitution.  

At the same time, the government has responded to the allegation made by the Samagi Jana Balavegaya that at the moment Parliament was dissolved the government had printed money.

Spokesman for the government, former Member of Parliament Keheliya Rambukwella told the Hiru News Team that the opposition is making such allegations with the objective of convening Parliament.

At a media briefing held yesterday, former Member of Parliament Ashok Abeysinghe representing the Samagi Jana Balavegaya alleged that the government had printed currency notes to the value of Rs. 189,000 million.

