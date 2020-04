In a fire that erupted at a storage complex under construction in the city of Ichiyon in South Korea 38 persons were killed.

Foreign reports said that approximately another ten persons were caught in the fire and sustained injuries. It is reported that flammable material was stored in this complex, which was the reason for the fire breaking out.

About 78 had been in the complex at the time of the fire and foreign reports said that it is likely that the death toll could rise further.