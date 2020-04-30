A+member+of+the+Chavakachcheri+Pradeshiya+Sabha+attacked+with+a+sharp+weapon

A member of the Chavakachcheri Pradeshiya Sabha was attacked with a sharp weapon at Marawankulam – Thenmarachchi – Jaffna and admitted to the Jaffna General Hospital subsequent to sustaining severe injuries.



Police said this attack at taken place yesterday at his home in Marawankulam. His wife too had been injured in this attack.

Police suspect that the reason for this attack was a long-term dispute which prevailed between this Pradeshiya Sabha Member and another group in connection with a Wind Power Station.