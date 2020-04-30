Police+Officers+engaged+in+duties+with+risk+to+be+subject+to+PCR+testing

The Police Department has decided to subject to PCR testing police officers engaged in duties in places of risk.

The Police Media Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that police officers engaged in duty in areas from where Corona Virus infected patients have been reported will be subject to PCR testing to find out whether they have contracted the virus or not.

Twenty two of the thirty persons infected with the Corona Virus identified yesterday were Navy personnel and twenty of them were found at the Welisara navy camp.

The other two were navy personnel who had gone on leave and returned.

Seven of them were relatives of navy personnel and the other person is a person resident at Gunasinghepura who was at an Airforce Quarantine Center, the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

People in Dabare Mawatha – Narahenpita, Muttiah Road and Havelock Lane where several Corona Virus infected persons were discovered about two days ago, are still being subject to PCR testing.

At the same time, no infected persons were reported during a week from Bandaranaike Mawatha – Keselwatte – Colombo.

Anyhow, Chief Medical Officer of Health of Central Colombo W. K. Chandrapala said that even as of now selected groups are being subject to PCR testing.

Since the capacity at the Angoda Infectious Diseases Hospital has been exceeded, newly identified Corona Virus patients are being sent to the Homagama Hospital. Hospital sources said that at present 18 Corona Virus infected patients are being treated there.