සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Police Officers engaged in duties with risk to be subject to PCR testing

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:18

Police+Officers+engaged+in+duties+with+risk+to+be+subject+to+PCR+testing

The Police Department has decided to subject to PCR testing police officers engaged in duties in places of risk.

The Police Media Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that police officers engaged in duty in areas from where Corona Virus infected patients have been reported will be subject to PCR testing to find out whether they have contracted the virus or not.

Twenty two of the thirty persons infected with the Corona Virus identified yesterday were Navy personnel and twenty of them were found at the Welisara navy camp.

The other two were navy personnel who had gone on leave and returned.

Seven of them were relatives of navy personnel and the other person is a person resident at Gunasinghepura who was at an Airforce Quarantine Center, the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said.

People in Dabare Mawatha – Narahenpita, Muttiah Road and Havelock Lane where several Corona Virus infected persons were discovered about two days ago, are still being subject to PCR testing.

At the same time, no infected persons were reported during a week from Bandaranaike Mawatha – Keselwatte – Colombo.

Anyhow, Chief Medical Officer of Health of Central Colombo W. K. Chandrapala said that even as of now selected groups are being subject to PCR testing.

Since the capacity at the Angoda Infectious Diseases Hospital has been exceeded, newly identified Corona Virus patients are being sent to the Homagama Hospital. Hospital sources said that at present 18 Corona Virus infected patients are being treated there.

IPL could be held without spectators - Ajinkya Rahane
IPL could be held without spectators - Ajinkya Rahane
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:36

Ajinkya Rahane, the opening batsman of the Indian cricket team says that there is an opportunity for the Indian Premier League to be held without the spectators. Addressing... Read More

Storage terminals full – a decision to turn back oil tankers
Storage terminals full – a decision to turn back oil tankers
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:19

As a result of the curfew imposed in the country due to the outbreak of the Corona Virus pandemic, use of fuel has reduced by about 50 percent, the President... Read More

Three more persons recover from the Corona Virus
Three more persons recover from the Corona Virus
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 13:20

Another three persons who were treated subsequent to having been infected with the Corona Virus have recovered fully and left the hospital, the Ministry... Read More



Trending News

Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
30 April 2020
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
29 April 2020
Eight persons including the Director of the Gampaha Hospital in quarantine
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
29 April 2020
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67
30 April 2020
Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67

International News

USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
29 April 2020
46 killed in a bomb attack in Syria
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.