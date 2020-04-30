There is no problem in clearing imported vehicles – Sri Lanka Ports Authority

The Sri Lanka Ports Authority has said that there is no problem in clearing vehicles imported to the country which are at the Port, even in the face of the Coronavirus situation.

In a statement issued the Sri Lanka Ports Authority had said that all required facilities to clear these vehicles imported by local vehicle importers and are lying at the Colombo Port, without any problem, have been put in place.

At present, at the ECT terminal only, 400 vehicles which were unloaded from containers and another considerable additional number are parked at the UCT terminal as well.

The Ports Authority pointed out that this situation has become a huge problem in managing terminals, during goods operations at the Colombo Port.

Therefore, the Sri Lanka Ports Authority informs relevant importers to clear these vehicles from the Ports premises very soon.

A stock of protective face masks which were required were handed over to the Navy today to be used in operations engaged in by the Navy to control the spread of the Coronavirus.

This was a donation made by a Professor of the Busan Marine and Ocean University in Korea.

Similarly, various other organizations and institutions have provided the navy with material assistance required.