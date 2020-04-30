සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Digital technology for exchange of agriculture and other goods

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 16:48

Digital+technology+for+exchange+of+agriculture+and+other+goods+

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa’s attention has been focused on using digital technology in the mechanism among farmers, consumers and products suppliers.

A review discussion was held at the President’s office today, together with Secretaries to the Ministries of Agriculture, Internal Trade, Consumer Welfare, Plantation and Export as well as the Hector Kobbekaduwa Research Institute on Farming Affairs and some officials of other institutions.

The President’s Media Division said that during this instance, the possibility of using digital technology in marketing agri products among wholesale suppliers, wholesale buyers, goods collectors, large scale buyers such as hotels and daily consumers was discussed at length.

It is expected to provide farmers with the ability to compete for a higher price for agri harvests.

The President emphasized that the ability to connect with digital exchange for anyone using convenient and simple technology should be there.

He also said that the final result of this is to generate a self-sufficient Sri Lanka.

By using digital technology through Divisional Secretariat Divisions to connect farmers and buyers conveniently, it is expected that farmers would be able to earn more money than they are earning now through intermediaries.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa also said that this method can be used to survey consumer requirements as well.

The President also said that the Central Transport Board, the Railway and Postal Department should also be used for digital technology transport operations processes.

