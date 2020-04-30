No Coronavirus infected persons reported today - DG Health Services

There were 649 infected persons reported in Sri Lanka as at yesterday (29).
The director general of the health services said that 03 infected patients had recovered after treatment and left the hospital today.
Another 503 are hospitalized and receving treatment.
Seven deaths were reported due to the coronavirus infection.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases – 649
Recovered and discharged - 139
Active cases - 503
New Cases for the day - 00
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 155
- Kalutara 63
- Gampaha 47
- Puttalam 41
- Kurunegala 20
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
30-Apr
|
00*
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07
%MCEPASTEBIN%