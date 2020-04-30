No Coronavirus infected persons reported today - DG Health Services

The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that no coronavirus infected persons have been reported so far today (30).There were 649 infected persons reported in Sri Lanka as at yesterday (29).The director general of the health services said that 03 infected patients had recovered after treatment and left the hospital today.Another 503 are hospitalized and receving treatment.Seven deaths were reported due to the coronavirus infection.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 649

Recovered and discharged - 139

Active cases - 503

New Cases for the day - 00

Observation in Hospitals - 187

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 155

Kalutara 63

Gampaha 47

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 20

Date New cases since 10 April 30-Apr 00* 29-Apr 30 28-Apr 31 27-Apr 65 26-Apr 63 25-Apr 40 24-Apr 52 23-Apr 38 22-Apr 20 21-Apr 06 20-Apr 33 19-Apr 17 18-Apr 10 17-Apr 06 16-Apr 00 15-Apr 05 14-Apr 15 13-Apr 08 12-Apr 11 11-Apr 02 10-Apr 07

