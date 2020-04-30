සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

No Coronavirus infected persons reported today - DG Health Services

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 18:25

No+Coronavirus+infected+persons+reported+today+-+DG+Health+Services+
The Director General of Health Services Dr. Anil Jasinghe states that no coronavirus infected persons have been reported so far today (30).

There were 649 infected persons reported in Sri Lanka as at yesterday (29).

The director general of the health services said that 03 infected patients had recovered after treatment and left the hospital today.

Another 503 are hospitalized and receving treatment.

Seven deaths were reported due to the coronavirus infection.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 649
Recovered and discharged - 139
Active cases - 503
New Cases for the day - 00   
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              155
  • Kalutara                 63
  • Gampaha              47
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            20

 

Date

New cases since 10 April

30-Apr

00*

29-Apr

30

28-Apr

31

27-Apr

65

26-Apr

63

25-Apr

40

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33

19-Apr

17

18-Apr

10

17-Apr

06

16-Apr

00

15-Apr

05

14-Apr

15

13-Apr

08

12-Apr

11

11-Apr

02

10-Apr

07

 

%MCEPASTEBIN%
AG approves imposing curfew and other measures taken by the police to prevent the spread of covid-19
AG approves imposing curfew and other measures taken by the police to prevent the spread of covid-19
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 20:39

The Attorney General (AG) has approved the imposition of Curfew and other measures taken to prevent the spread of covid-19 by the police. The Attorney... Read More

27 out of 31 clusters spreading covid-19 controlled
27 out of 31 clusters spreading covid-19 controlled
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 20:36

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 27 coronavirus infectious hotspots out of 31, which have already been identified, were deactivated by now. The DIG further... Read More

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 18:38

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 653 according to the latest information... Read More



Trending News

Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
30 April 2020
Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
30 April 2020
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
30 April 2020
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
29 April 2020
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649

International News

Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.