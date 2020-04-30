සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

14 of the Coronavirus infected persons identified so far are persons addicted to drugs

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 18:50

14+of+the+Coronavirus+infected+persons+identified+so+far+are+persons+addicted+to+drugs

Police state that 14 of the Coronavirus infected persons identified so far in Sri Lanka are persons who are addicted to drugs.

Speaking at a press conference held at the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak, DIG Ajith Rohana said that the virus has spread to the Nagalagam Street and Gunasinghepura areas through these drug users.

He also said that people living in apartments, flats and in congested clusters in the area around Colombo should be watchful of the spread of the virus.

He stressed that if an outsider tries to stay in the apartments and these areas they should not be allowed to do so.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public to be vigilant of outsiders entering residential areas seeking refuge and to inform the police and the health authorities regarding any such persons.

He said that if accommodation is provided to outsiders, action will be taken against the homeowners under the quarantine law.

Speaking further DIG Ajith Rohana stated that the main objective of this program is to prevent the creation of clusters of infected persons especially through those who are addicted to drugs.

The DIG pointed out that social distancing is also crucial in preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

He said that the public should come out of the houses only to purchase essential food items or medicines when curfew is relaxed.

AG approves imposing curfew and other measures taken by the police to prevent the spread of covid-19
AG approves imposing curfew and other measures taken by the police to prevent the spread of covid-19
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 20:39

The Attorney General (AG) has approved the imposition of Curfew and other measures taken to prevent the spread of covid-19 by the police. The Attorney... Read More

27 out of 31 clusters spreading covid-19 controlled
27 out of 31 clusters spreading covid-19 controlled
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 20:36

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 27 coronavirus infectious hotspots out of 31, which have already been identified, were deactivated by now. The DIG further... Read More

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 18:38

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 653 according to the latest information... Read More



Trending News

Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
30 April 2020
Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
30 April 2020
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
30 April 2020
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
29 April 2020
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649

International News

Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.