Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 653 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Kurunegala has emerged as the district with the fifth highest number of patients in the country.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases – 653
Recovered and discharged - 139
Active cases - 507
New Cases for the day - 04
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 155
- Kalutara 63
- Gampaha 47
- Puttalam 41
- Kurunegala 20
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
30-Apr
|
04*
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07