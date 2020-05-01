COVID – 19 control programme to be strengthened identifying and correcting shortcomings – President

President Gotabaya Rakapaksa reiterates that COVID- 19 control activities should be strengthened by identifying and correction shortcoming and omissions during a discussion with members of the Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 prevention held at the Presidential Secretariat today (30) .

Quoting the renowned pathologist Prof. Malik Peiris, resident in Hong Kong, doctors told the gathering that measures taken by the Government to prevent the spread of the disease have elevated Sri Lanka to the forefront in the battle against the virus.

While commending everyone including health and security personnel who contributed to this achievement President said the momentum should continue. President also pointed out the need to formulate a specific plan deviating from the old practice when dealing with distinctive groups and people living in clusters.

Around 997 Navy officers have been subjected to PCR tests. Out of this only 159 have been tested positive. Around 80% of them have not shown any symptoms. Doctors said that it is due to the enhanced immunity developed within the body. President said a comprehensive study needs to be conducted to explore the possibility of utilizing indigenous medicine to boost immunity.

Researches are already underway under the guidance of indigenous and Western physicians.

President stressed that extra vigilance is needed in monitoring the adherence to the recommendations prescribed the Government for state sector entities when they resume work.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa explained in detail about the importance of maintaining the mental well-being of children during the curfew period.

A total of 21,000 PCR tests have been conducted so far and only 3% out of this figure has been confirmed as infected. Doctors pointed out this is a positive aspect of the quarantine process. Domestic production of testing kits in order to increase daily tests has already commenced. This marks a remarkable achievement by our health sector. President wanted him to be informed if there are any hindrance that negatively affect the promotion of these products.

Doctors requested to pay attention to the standard of the chemicals used for disinfection available in the market. President instructed the relevant officials to investigate the quality of the hazmat suits used by health and security personnel who are engaged in quarantine activities.

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, Secretary to the President P. B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the Prime Minister Gamini Senarath, Secretary Defence Kamal Gunaratne, Secretary to the Ministry of Health Bhadrani Jayawardene, Commanders of Tri-Forces, Acting IGP, medical consultants and the members of the Task Force were also present during the discussion.