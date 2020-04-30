Review+meeting+of+the+coronavirus+prevention+task+force

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the program to eradicate the coronavirus in the country should be made successful considering the shortcomings and omissions.

The President made these comments when he met with the Coronavirus Prevention Task Force.

Doctors who attended the meeting have pointed out that the measures taken by the government to combat the virus has been hailed by the world-renowned microbiologist and pathologist Prof. Malik Peiris from Hongkong, stating that it has surpassed the efforts of many countries in the world.

The President commended all groups including the Health and Security Forces who contributed to this recognition and said that the situation should be further protected.

The President also emphasized the need to devise a unique plan outside of the common plans for areas where people live in clusters and for special groups, when fighting the virus.

So far, 997 Navy personnel have been sent in for PCR tests.

It was revealed at the discussion that only 159 Navy personnel have been infected with the virus.

Eighty percent of them show no symptoms, and doctors say the reason is the strength of their immune system.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that the contribution of indigenous medicine to the development of the immune system of the people should be studied extensively.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stressed the need to seriously consider whether the recommendations given by the government are being implemented in the institutions.

The President also said that all parties should be held responsible understanding what should not be done in daily living.

Participating in the discussion, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has pointed out the importance of working with adults to safeguard the mental wellbeing of children during the curfew.

Twenty-one thousand (21,000) PCRs tests have been conducted, of which only 3% have been diagnosed with the virus.

Doctors have pointed out that this is a successful aspect of the government's quarantine program.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has stated that the commencement of the production of testing equipment within the country is a significant achievement for the country's health sector and the shortcomings that affect the promotion of such products should be provided.

Doctors were requested to pay attention to the quality and standards of disinfectant material available in the market.

The President has also instructed to investigate the quality of the special clothing used by the health and security forces involved in the quarantine process.