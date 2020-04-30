සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Review meeting of the coronavirus prevention task force

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 1:05

Review+meeting+of+the+coronavirus+prevention+task+force

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the program to eradicate the coronavirus in the country should be made successful considering the shortcomings and omissions.

The President made these comments when he met with the Coronavirus Prevention Task Force.

Doctors who attended the meeting have pointed out that the measures taken by the government to combat the virus has been hailed by the world-renowned microbiologist and pathologist Prof. Malik Peiris from Hongkong, stating that it has surpassed the efforts of many countries in the world.

The President commended all groups including the Health and Security Forces who contributed to this recognition and said that the situation should be further protected.

The President also emphasized the need to devise a unique plan outside of the common plans for areas where people live in clusters and for special groups, when fighting the virus.

So far, 997 Navy personnel have been sent in for PCR tests.

It was revealed at the discussion that only 159 Navy personnel have been infected with the virus.

Eighty percent of them show no symptoms, and doctors say the reason is the strength of their immune system.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa said that the contribution of indigenous medicine to the development of the immune system of the people should be studied extensively.

Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stressed the need to seriously consider whether the recommendations given by the government are being implemented in the institutions.

The President also said that all parties should be held responsible understanding what should not be done in daily living.

Participating in the discussion, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapakse has pointed out the importance of working with adults to safeguard the mental wellbeing of children during the curfew.

Twenty-one thousand (21,000) PCRs tests have been conducted, of which only 3% have been diagnosed with the virus.

Doctors have pointed out that this is a successful aspect of the government's quarantine program.

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has stated that the commencement of the production of testing equipment within the country is a significant achievement for  the country's health sector and the shortcomings that affect the promotion of such products should be provided.

Doctors were requested to pay attention to the quality and standards of disinfectant material available in the market.

The President has also instructed to investigate the quality of the special clothing used by the health and security forces involved in the quarantine process.

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 663
Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 663
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 23:20

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 663 according to the latest... Read More

Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 23:15

The funeral of the late Rishi Kapoor, a veteran film director and producer of Indian cinema, was held in Mumbai this afternoon. Rishi Kapoor passed... Read More

Ayurvedic Department seeks to handle the services of quarantine centers (Video)
Ayurvedic Department seeks to handle the services of quarantine centers (Video)
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 23:34

The Government Ayurvedic Medical Officers Association at a press conference today, requested that the quarantine center services be handed over to the Ayurvedic... Read More



Trending News

Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
30 April 2020
Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
30 April 2020
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
30 April 2020
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67
30 April 2020
Veteran Bollywood Actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67
An individual killed in Bandaragama when an air pressure device exploded
30 April 2020
An individual killed in Bandaragama when an air pressure device exploded

International News

Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
30 April 2020
Rishi Kapoor's funeral held in Mumbai (Video)
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.