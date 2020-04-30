Mahindananda says that Mangala should be arrested (Video)

Former MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage says that his opposition counterpart Mangala Samaraweera should be arrested for misleading the public servants and the people.

Former MP Mangala Samaraweera wrote to the President yesterday requesting the latter to reconvene parliament to passing the government expenditure thereby finding a constitutionally conducive solution to the prevailing crisis.

In his letter, Samaraweera stated that the Finance Minister has no authority to allocate funds without the approval of the parliament. He further said expending government money for any purpose even by the secretary of the Treasury is also illegal under this circumstances.

Former MP Samaraweera who referred to Article 150 caluse 3 of the Constitution saying that the President has power to spend government funds only for three months from the date on which the new parliament is convened.

He also stated that an Appeal Court can find guilty of any person for violating the Constitution and his or her civil rights could be stripped for a period of not less than 7 years. Such person’s movable and immovable property would be confiscated as well. Former MP Samaraweera further stated therefore the president should take this situation into his consideration and reconvene the parliament in order to pass the allocations to enabling the payments of salaries of public servants after April 30th and meet the other essential government expenses at this crucial moment.

Commenting on the statement made by MP Mangala Samaraweera, former MP Mahindananda Aluthgamage said that there is no problem in gathering the parliament if it enables to find a cure to covid-19. He noted that this is an attempt to create an unnecessary crisis by gathering the parliament, paying salaries to parliamentarians and the staff and to bring coronavirus to the parliament.

However, speaking to the media in Nawalapitiya today, Former Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage stated that he is requesting the government to arrest MP Mangala Samaraweera.