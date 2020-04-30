Curfew+from+8.00+pm+today+until+5.00+am+on+Monday+4th+May

Islandwide curfew will be in place from 8.00pm today, Thursday, April 30 until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.



Curfew in 21 districts except Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam was lifted at 5.00 am today (Thursday, April 30) and re-imposed at 8.00 pm today and will continue until 5.00 am, on Monday 4th May.



The ongoing curfew in the districts of Colombo, Kalutara, Gampaha and Puttalam will continue until 5.00am on Monday 4th May.



Meanwhile, our correspondents stated that there has been an increase in the number of people arriving in the towns where the curfew has been lifted compared to the past few days.





