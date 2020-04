The Forum of the Catholic Church in Negombo region states that the people of Katuwapitiya who lost their lives and suffered various hardships due to the Easter attack have not been served justice even after one year.

Speaking at a media briefing held in Negombo today, Fr. Cyril Gamini of the Negombo-Kurana St Anne’s Church, and Fr Manjula Niroshan from the Katuwapitiya, St. Sebastian’s church said that they have so far provided relief to the affected people through the Catholic Church.