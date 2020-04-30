සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

27 out of 31 clusters spreading covid-19 controlled

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 20:36

27+out+of+31+clusters+spreading+covid-19+controlled+

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 27 coronavirus infectious hotspots out of 31, which have already been identified, were deactivated by now.

The DIG further noted that 3 out of the 4 remaining clusters are also being deactivated.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public to be vigilant of outsiders entering residential areas seeking refuge and to inform the police and the health authorities regarding any such persons.

Meanwhile, Government United Nurses Union requested the health authorities to do PCR tests on nursing staff. At the same time, the Police department has decided to do PCR tests on its members who are deployed in the coronavirus high risk areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) Dr. Naveendra Soyza said that the number of PCR tests conducted daily should be increased to 2,500.

Meanwhile, the Government Ayurvedic Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has requested the quarantine centers to be placed under them.

According to the Public Health Inspectors' Association, more attention should be paid to the face masks used to control coronavirus infections since the masks could be a carrier of the virus.

In addition, the National Eye hospital states that it has difficulties in maintaining OPDs and general clinics while obliging to maintaining social distancing. Therefore, the Health ministry has decided to operate only the emergencies until the coronavirus threat dies down from the island.

AG approves imposing curfew and other measures taken by the police to prevent the spread of covid-19
AG approves imposing curfew and other measures taken by the police to prevent the spread of covid-19
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 20:39

The Attorney General (AG) has approved the imposition of Curfew and other measures taken to prevent the spread of covid-19 by the police. The Attorney... Read More

Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653
Four (04) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 653
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 18:38

Four (04) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 653 according to the latest information... Read More

14 of the Coronavirus infected persons identified so far are persons addicted to drugs
14 of the Coronavirus infected persons identified so far are persons addicted to drugs
Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 18:50

Police state that 14 of the Coronavirus infected persons identified so far in Sri Lanka are persons who are addicted to drugs. Speaking at a press conference... Read More



Trending News

Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
30 April 2020
Malani Fonseka’s brother dies of the Coronavirus
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
29 April 2020
Island wide curfew from tomorrow (30 April) at 8.00pm until 5.00 am on Monday 04 May
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
30 April 2020
Reason for suddenly imposing the curfew from tonight until Monday across the island (video)
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
30 April 2020
Prime Minister summons all 225 former Members of Parliament
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649
29 April 2020
Nineteen (19) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 649

International News

Several Asian countries resume internal flights
30 April 2020
Several Asian countries resume internal flights
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
30 April 2020
USA is following the progress of the North Korean leader - US secretary of state
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
30 April 2020
A dog in USA gets infected with Coronavirus
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
30 April 2020
North Korean leader suspected to be on a luxury yacht
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.