27+out+of+31+clusters+spreading+covid-19+controlled+

DIG Ajith Rohana said that 27 coronavirus infectious hotspots out of 31, which have already been identified, were deactivated by now.

The DIG further noted that 3 out of the 4 remaining clusters are also being deactivated.

DIG Ajith Rohana urged the public to be vigilant of outsiders entering residential areas seeking refuge and to inform the police and the health authorities regarding any such persons.

Meanwhile, Government United Nurses Union requested the health authorities to do PCR tests on nursing staff. At the same time, the Police department has decided to do PCR tests on its members who are deployed in the coronavirus high risk areas.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of the Government Medical Officers Association (GMOA) Dr. Naveendra Soyza said that the number of PCR tests conducted daily should be increased to 2,500.

Meanwhile, the Government Ayurvedic Medical Officers Association (GMOA) has requested the quarantine centers to be placed under them.

According to the Public Health Inspectors' Association, more attention should be paid to the face masks used to control coronavirus infections since the masks could be a carrier of the virus.

In addition, the National Eye hospital states that it has difficulties in maintaining OPDs and general clinics while obliging to maintaining social distancing. Therefore, the Health ministry has decided to operate only the emergencies until the coronavirus threat dies down from the island.