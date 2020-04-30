සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 virus was developed in a laboratory - French virologist Professor Luch Montenegrin

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 0:00

In an interview with French television, French virologist Professor Luch Montenegrin said that it has been revealed that the covid-19 virus was developed in a laboratory.

In 2008, he was awarded the Nobel Prize for his successful experiments with virus controlling medication.

Meanwhile, more than 3 million people have been infected with the virus since the World Health Organization officially announced the Covid 19 pandemic on March 11.

3,235,518 patients worldwide have been infected while 228,605 have died due to the coronavirus infection.

The United States has the highest number of coronavirus infections and deaths worldwide.

1,064,572 infected persons have bene reported from USA including 61,669 deaths.

Meanwhile, domestic flights have resumed in some Asian countries that had been suspended due to the severe outbreak of the coronavirus.

Malaysia resumed domestic flights from yesterday while Thailand will begin domestic flights tomorrow.

India will also resume domestic flights from the 4th of May.

Domestic flights in Indonesia are scheduled to start on the 7th of May and domestic flights will be restored from May 16th in the Philippines.

Vietnam has also commenced domestic flights between Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh, two of its largest cities.

Australia has decided to increase the number of flights to Melbourne and Sydney, the world's busiest cities, from five domestic flights per hour to seven.



