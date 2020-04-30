Scarcity+in+rice-+raids+commence

A scarcity of rice has been reported from some areas.

At a media briefing convened in Kobeygane today chairman of the All Ceylon small and medium scale rice mill owners association B.K. Ranjith said that the scarcity has arisen as the large scale rice mill owners are not supplying enough rice to the market.

Meanwhile chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority retired Major General Shantha Dissanayake said that officials of the authority have already taken steps to raid the large scale rice mills where stocks are being held back.