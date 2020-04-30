Seven (07) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 660

Seven (07) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 660 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 660

Recovered and discharged - 139

Active cases - 514

New Cases for the day - 11

Observation in Hospitals - 187

Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 157

Kalutara 65

Gampaha 47

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 23

Date New cases since 10 April 30-Apr 11* 29-Apr 30 28-Apr 31 27-Apr 65 26-Apr 63 25-Apr 40 24-Apr 52 23-Apr 38 22-Apr 20 21-Apr 06 20-Apr 33 19-Apr 17 18-Apr 10 17-Apr 06 16-Apr 00 15-Apr 05 14-Apr 15 13-Apr 08 12-Apr 11 11-Apr 02 10-Apr 07

