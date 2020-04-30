සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 663

Thursday, 30 April 2020 - 23:20

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 663 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Meanwhile 15 patients have fully recovered from their coronavirus infection and have been discharged from hospitals, increasing the country total for recoveries to 154.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 663
Recovered and discharged - 154
Active cases - 502
New Cases for the day - 14   
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              157
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              47
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

 

Date

New cases since 10 April

30-Apr

14*

29-Apr

30

28-Apr

31

27-Apr

65

26-Apr

63

25-Apr

40

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33

19-Apr

17

18-Apr

10

17-Apr

06

16-Apr

00

15-Apr

05

14-Apr

15

13-Apr

08

12-Apr

11

11-Apr

02

10-Apr

07

 

News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
