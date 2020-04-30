Three (03) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 663

Three (03) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 663 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Meanwhile 15 patients have fully recovered from their coronavirus infection and have been discharged from hospitals, increasing the country total for recoveries to 154.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-Apr-30 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data
Total confirmed cases – 663
Recovered and discharged - 154
Active cases - 502
New Cases for the day - 14
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7
District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka
- Colombo 157
- Kalutara 65
- Gampaha 47
- Puttalam 41
- Kurunegala 23
|
Date
|
New cases since 10 April
|
30-Apr
|
14*
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
19-Apr
|
17
|
18-Apr
|
10
|
17-Apr
|
06
|
16-Apr
|
00
|
15-Apr
|
05
|
14-Apr
|
15
|
13-Apr
|
08
|
12-Apr
|
11
|
11-Apr
|
02
|
10-Apr
|
07