Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 665

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 665 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01 | compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 665

Recovered and discharged - 154

Active cases - 504

New Cases for the day - 02

Observation in Hospitals - 187

Total Deaths - 7



District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

Colombo 157

Kalutara 65

Gampaha 47

Puttalam 41

Kurunegala 23