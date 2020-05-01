Legal+action+will+be+pursued+against+curfew+violators+even+if+they+have+been+released+on+bail+

Police says that as soon as the coronavirus pandemic is brought under control and court activities are recommenced, legal cases would be instituted against persons arrested on charges of curfew violations.

Police Media spokesman, SP Jaliya Senaratne said that it was possible to institute court cases against them under the Quarantine Act and Criminal Law.

Those against whom legal action is taken and convicted could also be sentenced to four months of imprisonment and a fine between Rs. 2,000 to Rs. 10,000.

The police media spokesman said that if a suspect is a government employee and gets convicted under criminal law, he could even lose his job.

42,526 persons have been arrested and 11,029 vehicles have been taken into police custody during curfew imposed from March 20 onwards.

Meanwhile, suspects arrested by police have now been released on police bail through relevant police stations.

Police Media spokesman, SP Jaliya Senaratne said that in the same manner while curfew had been in force island-wide from 8.00 pm last night, the law would be strictly enforced against curfew violators.