8+persons+including+Nawalapitiya+Urban+Council+Chairman+arrested+for+violating+quarantine+regulations

Police have arrested 8 persons including the Chairman of the Nawalapitiya Municipal Council, a representative of the United National Party who had allegedly gambled while consuming liquor at a tourist hotel in Ginigathena - Ambagamuwa area, in violation of curfew and quarantine regulations.

The suspects were arrested following a joint raid conducted by the Watawala and Ginigathena police on information received by officers of the Anti-Corruption Unit of the Hatton Division.

During the raid police had seized money used for the betting activities, bottles of liquor and several vehicles including the chairman's personal vehicle.