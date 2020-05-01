Covid-19 infected people reported in India crosses 35,000 - 1,993 reported in a day

Accordingly, the number of coronavirus infections in India has now increased to 35,043.
India has reported also reported 1,147 coronavirus deaths with 73 deaths reported in the past 24 hours.
Friday, 01 May 2020 - 10:36
The Boralugoda Investment Zone in Horana has been temporarily closed. This was due a revelation that an employee in the investment zone was infected with... Read More
One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 666 according to the latest information... Read More
A Canadian military plane has crashed into the Mediterranean Sea, killing one officer and five others are reported missing. The Prime Minister of Canada... Read More