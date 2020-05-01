සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One (01) more person confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 666

Friday, 01 May 2020 - 12:51

One (01) more person has tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 666 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Director General of Health Services, Dr Anil Jasinghe states that nine (09) out of the 16 new Covid- 19, infected patients reported today prior to this were Navy personnel from the Welisara camp while five (05) were from the Suduwella area, who were under quarantine.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-01| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau data

Total confirmed cases – 666
Recovered and discharged - 154
Active cases - 505
New Cases for the day - 03   
Observation in Hospitals - 187
Total Deaths - 7

District (top 5) break down of the infected patients reported in Sri Lanka

  • Colombo              157
  • Kalutara                 65
  • Gampaha              47
  • Puttalam                41 
  • Kurunegala            23

 

Date

New cases since 20 April

01-May

03*

30-Apr

14

29-Apr

30

28-Apr

31

27-Apr

65

26-Apr

63

25-Apr

40

24-Apr

52

23-Apr

38

22-Apr

20

21-Apr

06

20-Apr

33
